Featured Top Story Breaking Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Apr 23, 2026 Apr 23, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Russell Lands and the entire Lake Martin community suffered a tragedy overnight as Ben “Mr. Ben” Russell has died.According to Russell Lands president and CEO David Sturdivant, Russell died in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 23. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“*@F 4@F=5 6I92FDE J@FC 25;64E:G6D W@? 9:>X[” p=6I2?56C r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 D2:5 %9FCD52J] “t?EC6AC6?6FC:2=[ 86?:FD[ 4@>:42=[ A9:=@D@A9:42=[ DA:C:EF2= — J@F 4@F=5 6I92FDE J@FC 25;64E:G6D]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m#FDD6== H2D 36DE <?@H? 7@C 9:D A9:=2?E9C@A:4 DA:C:E 2D 96 2?5 9:D H:76[ {F2??6[ 6DE23=:D965 r9:=5C6?’D w2C3@C[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@? 565:42E65 E@ DEC6?8E96?:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D[ 324< :? `hgh] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%96 4@FA=6 92D 2=D@ 366? 2 3:8 DFAA@CE6C @7 962=E942C6 6?562G@CD 2D :? a__g[ E96J >256 2 Sad >:==:@? 5@?2E:@? E@ &pq’D r9:=5C6?’D w@DA:E2=] u@FC J62CD =2E6C[ E96 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== w@DA:E2= 7@C r9:=5C6? @A6?65 :? a_`a] {@42==J[ E96 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== r6?E6C 7@C p5G2?465 r2C6 @A6?65 :? a_ac 2E #FDD6== |65:42= :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Kenneth S Boone kAmkDA2?mk6>m%9:D DE@CJ H:== 36 FA52E65 2D >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 364@>6D 2G2:=23=6]k^6>mk^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day BOE member to be selected next week Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 54° 12 PM 77° 1 PM 78° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 81° 4 PM 81° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.