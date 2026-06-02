Featured Top Story Love’s coming to Alexander City Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 2, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An AI rendering floating around Facebook actually has a bit of truth to it. Buy Now While it's unknown the amenities that will be included, it is confirmed a Love's Travel Center will be built between U.S. Highway 280 and Old Dadeville Road. Lizi Arbogast / TPI In the newly graded section between U.S. Highway 280 and Old Dadeville Highway, a Love’s Travel Center is officially in the works. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE’D 2 AC@46DD[” p=6I2?56C r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@6 D2:5] “%96J’G6 366? =@@<:?8 7@C 2 H9:=6 2?5 9@A67F==J :E H:== 92AA6?]”k^AmkAms6?D>@C6 D2:5 E96C6 :D 2 =@E @7 369:?5 E96 D46?6D H@C< E92E 8@6D :?E@ @A6?:?8 E9:D EJA6 @7 DE@C6[ 2?5 {@G6’D 4@CA@C2E6 @77:46 :D 7@==@H:?8 E96 4:EJ[ 4@F?EJ 2?5 DE2E6 =2HD E@ 2 %]k^AmkAm“(6’C6 9@A:?8 E@ D66 E9:?8D 368:? D@@?[” 96 D2:5] k^AmkAm{@G6’D >65:2 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 {2FC6? s2?:6=D D2:5 :? 2? 6>2:= E96 4@>A2?J 92D 366? 4@?D:56C:?8 E96 2C62 7@C 2 H9:=6]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 366? 4@?D:56C:?8 3F:=5:?8 2 ?6H =@42E:@? :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ 7@C 2C@F?5 EH@ J62CD[” s2?:6=D HC@E6] “{@G6’D 49@@D6D =@42E:@?D @? 9:89H2J 4@CC:5@CD E92E 2C6 <?@H? E@ 36 9:89=J EC277:4<65 3J @FC 4FDE@>6CD 2?5 F?56CD6CG65 3J @FC 4FCC6?E =@42E:@?D] %9:D =@42E:@? H@F=5 2==@H 4FDE@>6CD E@ 86E E96 D6CG:46D E96J ?665 H9:=6 EC2G6=:?8 E9:D DEC6E49 @7 E96 4@F?ECJ 2?5 86E 324< @? E96 C@25 BF:4<=J]”k^AmkAm(9:=6 ?@E DFC6 @7 2 E:>6 7C2>6[ s6?D>@C6 D2:5 E96J 2C6 9@A:?8 24EF2= 4@?DECF4E:@? H:== 368:? H:E9:? E96 ?6IE D:I >@?E9D]k^AmkAms2?:6=D D2:5 E96 4@>A2?J :D 6I4:E65 23@FE E96 ?6H =@42E:@?]k^AmkAm“(6’C6 6I4:E65 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ H@C< H:E9 =@42= =6256CD9:A @? 2 =@42E:@? E92E H:== AC@G:56 7F6=[ 2 G2C:6EJ @7 7@@5 @AE:@?D 2?5 @E96C 2>6?:E:6D 7@C 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD[ AC@76DD:@?2= 5C:G6CD 2?5 EC2G6=6CD[” D96 HC@E6] “{@G6’D :D 5@:?8 :ED 5F6 5:=:86?46 @? 2 =@42E:@? :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ]”k^AmkAm{@G6’D 92D 5:776C6?E E:6CD @7 EC2G6= DE@AD 32D65 @? 5:776C6?E 724E@CD[ s2?:6=D HC@E6 :? 96C 6>2:=]k^AmkAm“%96 E:6C =6G6= 2?5 2>6?:EJ 56E2:=D 2C6 36:?8 7:?2=:K65 7@C E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ =@42E:@?[ 3FE :E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 92G6 82D 2?5 5:6D6= =2?6D[ H:E9 6E92?@= 7C66 82D@=:?6 E@ 244@>>@52E6 3@2E6CD[ @G6C?:89E ECF4< A2C<:?8[ #' 9@@<FAD[ 2 5@8 A2C< 2?5 2 BF:4< D6CG:46 C6DE2FC2?E[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm{@G6’D H2D 7@F?565 :? `hec 2?5 :D 72>:=J @H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65] w625BF2CE6C65 :? ~<=29@>2 r:EJ[ ~<=29@>2 E96 4@>A2?J 6>A=@JD ?62C=J c_[___ A6@A=6 :? 3@E9 }@CE9 p>6C:42 2?5 tFC@A6]k^AmkAm}6HDH66< C646?E=J ?2>65 {@G6’D %C2G6= $E@AD 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE ECFDEH@CE9J 4@>A2?:6D :? p>6C:42[ 2? 9@?@C E96 4@>A2?J 92D 96=5 7@C 7@FC J62CD :? 2 C@H] p44@C5:?8 E@ E96:C H63D:E6[ E96 4@>A2?J 36=:6G6D :? 8:G:?8 324< E@ E96 4@>>F?:E:6D :E D6CG6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Love's Travel Stops Alexander City Travel Center Highway Fuel Retail Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Family of woman killed in Tuscaloosa files lawsuit Love’s coming to Alexander City The 2026 All-Outlook softball team City water crews working 24/7 on water issue Local photographer chooses Europe for retirement Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° 84° / 65° 8 PM 76° 9 PM 73° 10 PM 72° 11 PM 69° 12 AM 68° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.