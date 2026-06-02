An AI rendering floating around Facebook actually has a bit of truth to it.

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While it's unknown the amenities that will be included, it is confirmed a Love's Travel Center will be built between U.S. Highway 280 and Old Dadeville Road.

In the newly graded section between U.S. Highway 280 and Old Dadeville Highway, a Love’s Travel Center is officially in the works.

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