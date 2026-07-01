“We need them,” beekeeper Kim Ly Patten said, regarding the children she spoke to on Wednesday morning. 

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Kayli Williams / TPI Beekeeper Kim Ly Patten shows Tallapoosa County 4-Hers photos of bees and bee stages during her presenation.

Patten, who normally heads the second-grade education program through the Tallapoosa River Beekeepers Association, came to Wind Creek State Park to speak in front of the Tallapoosa County 4-H Club in hopes that the children could find their passion in beekeeping. 