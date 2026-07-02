Bright orange shirts could be seen all around the county last week.

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For three days last week, more than 400 Project 4:12 volunteers worked around the county providing yard work, rebuilding and completing repair projects during this year’s event.

More than 400 volunteers donned the orange T-shirts for this year’s 3-day Project 4:12 community clean-up and were able to touch 20 families in a positive way.