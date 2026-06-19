The Camp Hill Town Council is continuing to hear concerns about the state of its fire hydrants in the city limits.
In a heated council meeting with raised voices, Camp Hill fire chief Richard Davis addressed the council about a plan to maintain the fire hydrants after he said a report was forwarded to Camp Hill Mayor Juanita Woody from three, four and eight years ago of the same hydrants that are not working. Davis also expressed concern of there not being an Insurance Services Office audit done, which heavily affects homeowners insurance rates in the town. He stated more than 25% of the hydrants are either inoperable or below the standard flow of 500 gallons per minute.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by additional rainfall on already
saturated soil conditions continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton,
Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo,
Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff due to saturated soil conditions may
result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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