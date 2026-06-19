The Camp Hill Town Council is continuing to hear concerns about the state of its fire hydrants in the city limits. 

In a heated council meeting with raised voices, Camp Hill fire chief Richard Davis addressed the council about a plan to maintain the fire hydrants after he said a report was forwarded to Camp Hill Mayor Juanita Woody from three, four and eight years ago of the same hydrants that are not working. Davis also expressed concern of there not being an Insurance Services Office audit done, which heavily affects homeowners insurance rates in the town. He stated more than 25% of the hydrants are either inoperable or below the standard flow of 500 gallons per minute.