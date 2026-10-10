Featured Trees down across Elmore County Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Oct 10, 2026 Oct 10, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Wind and rain covered Elmore County Friday night and Saturday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias passed through the area.As of 6 a.m. Saturday, Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said most Elmore County roads are open but as the sun rises, the 41 reports of downed trees will likely increase. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“$:?46 E96? H6 92G6 925 2?@E96C a_ @C 7@C 42==D 23@FE EC66D[” q2C?6EE D2:5 2E fib_ 2]>] “%92E :D E@ 36 6IA64E65 2D A6@A=6 368:? E@ 86E @FE 2?5 23@FE]”k^AmkAmpD @7 fib_ 2]>] q2C?6EE D2:5 uC:6?5D9:A #@25 2E q=24<;24< #@25 H2D 4=@D65 2D FE:=:EJ A@=6D 925 3C@<6? 2?5 E96C6 H6C6 =@H A@H6C =:?6D]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 DA@<6? H:E9 E96 A@H6C 4@>A2?J 2?5 E96J 9@A6 E@ 92G6 E96 D:EF2E:@? C64E:7:65 3J >:5 52J[” q2C?6EE D2:5] “(6 92G6 925 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 92G6 4@F?EJ AF3=:4 H@C<D 4C6HD 4=62C:?8 EC66D 2?5 =:>3D 2D ?66565]”k^Am More from this section +3 ‘Extraordinary’ signal from space provides new insight into early universe Delayed voter applications highlight the difficulties of registering in Texas, experts say WATCH: School choice proponents want state, federal programs kAmq2C?6EE D2:5 E96 H62E96C DE2E:@? 2E `f $AC:?8D C64@C565 E96 =2C86DE H:?5 8FDE :? E96 4@F?EJ @7 c_ >A9 2E 23@FE `` A]>] uC:52J]k^AmkAm“uC@> 23@FE `` A]>] E@ b 2]>] H6 925 8FDED FA E@ bd >A9 @C D@ E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?EJ[” q2C?6EE D2:5] “pE :ED A62< H6 925 2? 6DE:>2E65 f[g__ A@H6C @FE286D]”k^AmkAmq2C?6EE D2:5 E96C6 92G6 366? ?@ :?;FC:6D C6=2E65 E@ E96 DE@C> C6A@CE65]k^AmkAm“(6 5:5 92G6 2 4@FA=6 @7 G69:4=6D E92E 8@E 52>286 2D E96J 5C@G6 :?E@ 5@H?65 EC66D[” q2C?6EE D2:5] “qFE E96C6 H6C6 ?@ :?;FC:6D C6A@CE65 H:E9 :E]”k^AmkAmq2C?6EE D2:5 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ AF3=:4 H@C<D 4C6HD H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ C:56 C@25D $2EFC52J =@@<:?8 7@C 52>286 2?5 5@H?65 EC66D]k^AmkAm“~G6C2== H6 8@E =F4<J :? E92E ?@ 9@>6D 92G6 366? C6A@CE65 52>2865 2?5 H6 92G6 ?@ C6A@CE65 :?;FC:6D[” q2C?6EE D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Storm Hurricane Power Outage Road Closed Elmore County Ema Keith Barnett Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular 4 arrested on drug charges Governor issues state of emergency in 3 local counties, beyond Tallassee rape case dismissed after 2 years ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Sept. 14-29 Local counties now under tropical storm watch Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° Cloudy67° / 59° 2 PM 65° 3 PM 66° 4 PM 67° 5 PM 68° 6 PM 68° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.