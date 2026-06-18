Submitted / TPI This is a rendering of the new Tallassee Parks and Recreation Center that will begin construction soon. It is one of the Quality of Life projects greatly funded by the Elmore County Commission.
It’s been years in the making. Now a new recreation center will start to come from the ground in the coming weeks.
Just last week the Elmore County Commission accepted a $10.14 million bid to construct the new Tallassee rec center facility on the same site as the current one. It’s a project Elmore County is supplying $8 million in lodging tax revenue as part of the Phase 2 of Quality of Projects across the county including the artificial turf at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun,
Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas,
Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon,
Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell,
Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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