Don’t lose your motivation Aug 27, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Now that all our local schools are back in session, everything has seemingly gone quiet.We know that’s not true; it’s just the entire community getting back into the school routine. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~?6 E9:?8 E@ <66A :? >:?5 H9:=6 86EE:?8 4@>7@CE23=6 H:E9 J@FC 72>:=J’D D49@@= C@FE:?6i 5@?’E =@D6 J@FC >@E:G2E:@?]k^Am kAmxE 42? 36 E:C:?8 2?5 DEC6DD7F= >2<:?8 DFC6 49:=5C6? 2C6 5C6DD65[ 765 2?5 2E D49@@= @? E:>6] pE E96 6?5 @7 E96 D49@@= 52J[ E96C6 :D 9@>6H@C< 2?5 H92E6G6C 6IEC24FCC:4F=2C 24E:G:E:6D E96J >2J 36 :?G@=G65 :?] xE’D 2 =@E]k^AmkAmqFE ?@ >2EE6C H92E[ C6>6>36C E92E C:89E ?@H :D 2=H2JD E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 2 49:=5’D =:76]k^AmkAmxE’D ?@E ;FDE >2<:?8 DFC6 8C256D 2C6 <6AE FA @C E92E E96J D9@H FA 7@C 6G6CJ AC24E:46[ :E’D 2=D@ H92E E96J D66 E96 25F=ED :? E96:C =:G6D 5@:?8]k^AmkAmx7 J@F 2C6 D6=7:D9[ E96J D66] x7 J@F 2C6 2 4@F49 A@E2E@[ E96J D66] x7 J@F 2C6 @G6C=J DEC6DD65 @G6C E96 =:EE=6[ F?:>A@CE2?E E9:?8D[ E96J D66]k^AmkAm(92E 2 49:=5 D66D 52:=J[ E96J 2C6 >@C6 =:<6=J E@ 4@AJ 2D 25F=ED]k^AmkAm|@DE A2C6?ED @?=J 9@A6 E92E E96:C 49:=5C6? 5@ 36EE6C E92? E96J 5:5[ ?@ >2EE6C H92E E92E >2J 36] x7 J@F 92G6 2 DF446DD7F= 42C66C 3FE DE2J E@@ DEC6DD65 E@ 6?;@J =:76[ E96? J@FC 8@2= D9@F=5 36 E@ 96=A J@FC 49:=5C6? =62C? E@ 249:6G6 8C62E?6DD H:E9@FE DEC6DD:?8 6G6CJ52J] x7 J@F 92G6 DECF88=65 7:?2?4:2==J[ E96? J@FC 8@2= >2J 36 E@ 96=A J@FC 49:=5 7:?5 2 42C66C E92E H:== >2<6 E96> 7:?2?4:2==J 4@>7@CE23=6]k^AmkAm(92E6G6C J@FC 5C62>D 7@C J@FC 49:=5’D 25F=E =:76[ C6>6>36C[ E96J 2C6 H2E49:?8 J@F >@C6 E92? E96J 2C6 =:DE6?:?8] }@ >2EE6C H92E J@F E6== E96>[ J@F 92G6 E@ D9@H E96>] %92E H:== 36 E96:C 8C62E6DE E62496C — J@FC 24E:@?D]k^AmkAm%92E’D H9J :E’D :>A@CE2?E 7@C 25F=ED E@ DE2J >@E:G2E65 27E6C E96 7:CDE 76H H66<D @7 D49@@=] %9@D6 49:=5C6? 2C6 H2E49:?8 J@F]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Searchers recover missing swimmer in Coosa River Caldwell will not coach ECHS tonight Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 81° 81° / 71° 10 AM 81° 11 AM 82° 12 PM 85° 1 PM 83° 2 PM 83° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.