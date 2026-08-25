Featured Top Story Local man killed from gunshot TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 25, 2026 Aug 25, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Alexander City man died Monday night after a gunshot wound.Marcus Deshawn Freeman was found by the Alexander City Police Department Monday evening in the 1200 block of J Street after answering an emergency call, according to a press release from ACPD. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm&A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD H6C6 23=6 E@ =@42E6 uC66>2? =J:?8 :? E96 8C2DD] xE 2AA62C65 E92E uC66>2? 925 366? D9@E @?6 E:>6[ E96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65] k^Am kAm~77:46CD C6?56C65 2:5 F?E:= 2? p=6I2?56C r:EJ u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2>3F=2?46 2CC:G65 2?5 EC2?DA@CE65 uC66>2? E@ #FDD6== |65:42= H96C6 96 H2D AC@?@F?465 5625 D9@CE=J E96C627E6C]k^AmkAmx?G6DE:82E@CD 2C6 4FCC6?E=J H@C<:?8 E@ :56?E:7J E96 A6CD@? C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C uC66>2?’D 562E9] %9:D 42D6 :D DE:== A6?5:?8 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 ?@ 7FEFC6 56E2:=D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E E9:D E:>6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gunshot Alexander City Marcus Deshawn Freeman Police Death Investigation TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education Local man killed from gunshot Texas man dies in Coosa County crash ICE program not invasive Tom Goree appointed new city attorney Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 91° Sunny92° / 69° 5 PM 91° 6 PM 89° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.