Just be civil Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We can all agree there are some people who will always be upset — especially in politics.Whether or not your candidate won doesn’t give you reason to cause trouble. There is no reason to set fires, break into things, assault individuals or verbally harass anyone along the lines of hatred. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mx7 J@F 36=:6G6 E96C6 2C6 :DDF6D E@ 36 4@CC64E65[ 92G6 2 4:G:= 5:D4FDD:@? 23@FE E96> @C 364@>6 2 42?5:52E6 E@ 96=A D@=G6 E96 :DDF6 H96C6 E96J >2J 36 2 AC@3=6>] %96C6 2C6 H2J E@@ >2?J <6J3@2C5 H2CC:@CD H9@ A@DE 2?@?J>@FD=J 2?5 2C6 @7E6? 2C>65 H:E9 >:D:?7@C>2E:@?]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m(9@ 2C6 J@F 8@:?8 E@ 36=:6G6 H96? :E 4@>6D E@ J@FC >65:42= 564:D:@?Dn (:== :E 36 E96 5@4E@C H9@ 92D >@C6 E92? 2 564256 @7 6IEC2 65F42E:@? 2?5 J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 @C E96 <6J3@2C5 H2CC:@C H9@ 962C5 pF?E $FD:6 D2J D@>6E9:?8 E92E H@C<D 7@C 2 7C:6?5 @7 2 7C:6?5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?ms@ J@F C6>6>36C E96 49:=59@@5 82>6 @7 E6=6A9@?6n *@F H9:DA6C D@>6E9:?8 E@ J@FC ?6:893@C H9@ A2DD6D E@ E96 ?6IE 2?5 E96 AC@46DD C6A62ED :ED6=7] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw@H >2?J E:>6D 5:5 E96 :?7@C>2E:@? A2DD 367@C6 :E DE2CE65 E@ 36 HC@?8 :? H2JDn ~7E6? ;FDE @?46] (96? :E A2DD65 E9C@F89 2 76H A6@A=6[ :E 925 4@>A=6E6=J 492?865 @? E96 @E96C D:56]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|2<6 DFC6 J@F C6A62E 244FC2E6 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?ms@?’E 9:56 369:?5 2 <6J3@2C5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp== @7 @FC =@42= @77:4:2=D 2C6 H:==:?8 E@ DA62<[ 6DA64:2==J H96? :E 4@>6D E@ =@42= :DDF6D] %96J H2?E J@F E@ 962C :E “7C@> E96 9@CD6’D >@FE9]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(96? J@F 5@ DA62< E@ E9@D6 @77:4:2=D[ 9@A67F==J 2E 2 4@F?4:= @C 4@>>:DD:@? >66E:?8[ =:DE6? 42C67F==J 2?5 ;FDE 36 4:G:=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m*@F >:89E 7:?5 E96 @77:4:2=D 2C6 >@C6 @? E96 D2>6 A286 2D J@F E92? J@F C62=:K6]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education Searchers recover missing swimmer in Coosa River Caldwell will not coach ECHS tonight Texas man dies in Coosa County crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° 73° / 69° 9 AM 77° 10 AM 81° 11 AM 85° 12 PM 88° 1 PM 88° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.