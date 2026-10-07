At Stanhope Elmore, running the football is more than an offensive philosophy, it is part of the program’s identity. For senior running back Dee Barnes, that identity has provided the perfect opportunity to make a name for himself.

Barnes has emerged as one of the most productive players in the Mustangs’ program, and named First Team All-State running back combining speed, vision and physicality to become a centerpiece of Stanhope Elmore’s offense under the leadership of coach Hunter Adams.