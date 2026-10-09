Barnes leads Stanhope Elmore to big win over Percy Julian Stanhope Elmore put together a strong performance against Percy Julian, earning a 42-14 victory behind a productive ground game led by junior running back Dee Barnes.Barnes led the Mustangs in rushing yards, making key plays to help move the offense down the field and contribute to Stanhope Elmore’s commanding performance. The Mustangs found success offensively, scoring 42 points while holding Percy Julian to 14.Following the game, Stanhope Elmore coach Hunter Adams expressed pride in his players and the outcome, recognizing the team’s effort while emphasizing the importance of continuing to improve as the season progresses.Despite the convincing victory, Adams identified penalties as an area that needs attention. Reducing those mistakes and cleaning up execution will be important for the Mustangs as they prepare for their next opponent.For Adams, the goal is not simply to celebrate a win but to use the performance as a foundation for continued improvement. Maintaining momentum and playing with consistency will be essential as Stanhope Elmore moves forward.“We need to treat every game like a playoff game,” Adams said.That mentality will guide the Mustangs’ preparation for their next matchup. Adams emphasized the importance of carrying their momentum from one game to the next while eliminating the penalties and execution errors that could hinder the team’s progress.With Barnes providing a strong presence in the running game and the Mustangs coming away with a 28-point victory, Stanhope Elmore will look to build on its success against Percy Julian.The challenge now is to maintain that standard. By limiting penalties, improving execution and approaching every matchup with the urgency of a postseason contest, the Mustangs hope to carry their momentum into the next game. Chad Moore Author email Oct 9, 2026 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barnes Stanhope Elmore Percy Julian High School Football Victory Chad Moore Author email Follow Chad Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular 4 arrested on drug charges Governor issues state of emergency in 3 local counties, beyond Tallassee rape case dismissed after 2 years ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Sept. 14-29 Local counties now under tropical storm watch Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 67° Cloudy67° / 59° 2 PM 67° 3 PM 68° 4 PM 68° 5 PM 68° 6 PM 68° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.