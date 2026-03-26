Holtville’s softball team has bounced between just above or right at .500 all season. Tuesday night’s area win over Marbury, 11-1 in just five innings, proved the Bulldogs’ potential to win big games in big moments. Holtville had its bats going from the start of the game until the end, scoring runs in every inning, totaling 15 hits and 10 RBIs. Anna Lawrence led the Bulldogs at the plate with four hits and three RBIs. Madi Oates also contributed 3 RBIs. Brooke Findley pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

PHOTOS: Holtville Bulldogs claim first area win