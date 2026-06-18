Since football coach and athletic director Cory Lee took over the program back in 2023, he’s worn several hats: head football coach, athletic director and defensive coordinator. That will no longer be the case for Lee this coming season, as he defers those responsibilities to Jeff Corley. Holtville announced via Facebook it would bring Corley on board ahead of the football season, allowing Lee to shift his focus to being a head coach rather than a head coach and defensive coordinator.
“I’ve headed that up since I’ve been here,” Lee said. “I’m ready to transition into just being a head coach. It allows me to focus on being a head coach rather than all the things that go into being a coordinator and a head coach and an athletic director and all that. So that was the most intriguing thing, knowing that (Corley) has done it for a long time.”
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun,
Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas,
Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon,
Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell,
Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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