After baseball teams in Elmore County made playoff runs and staged upsets through the postseason, four players’ seasons culminated in recognition from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. 

The ECHS Panthers went into the season with high expectations and followed through with a deep run into the third round of the playoffs. Three Panthers were honored as the best of the best in Class 5A. 

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File / TPI Tallassee's Brue Milner, a Georgia Tech commit, was named to the ASWA's First Team All-State last week as a designated hitter. Milner hit 10 home runs and 27 RBI this season for a .458 batting average.