File / TPI Tallassee's Brue Milner, a Georgia Tech commit, was named to the ASWA's First Team All-State last week as a designated hitter. Milner hit 10 home runs and 27 RBI this season for a .458 batting average.
After baseball teams in Elmore County made playoff runs and staged upsets through the postseason, four players’ seasons culminated in recognition from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The ECHS Panthers went into the season with high expectations and followed through with a deep run into the third round of the playoffs. Three Panthers were honored as the best of the best in Class 5A.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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