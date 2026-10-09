Elmore County fought back from a two-touchdown deficit to earn an important region win over Valley.

Senior running back Tyler Payton racked up 176 yards and four offensive touchdowns, along with a third-quarter interception he took 30 yards for an extra bow. With Valley fighting to regain control late in the fourth quarter, Payton took a handoff deep in Panther territory and didn’t stop running until his 78-yard touchdown had salted away the Elmore County victory.