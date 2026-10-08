Stanhope Elmore opened its matchup with Holtville with a coordinated attack and never let the Bulldogs fully settle into a rhythm, earning a two-set sweep.

The Mustangs established control early in the first set, using precise sets and powerful spikes to put pressure on Holtville’s defense. Stanhope Elmore also showed its ability to keep rallies alive, extending plays and forcing the Bulldogs to work for every point.