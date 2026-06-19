Among the top baseball teams in all of Class 2A, the Reeltown baseball team was prominent. On Saturday, the Alabama Sports Writer Association announced its all-state baseball team for each classification, and the Rebels had four names listed.

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File / TPI Reeltown's JaMarkius Smith was named an ASWA first-team outfielder. He along with three of his teammates; Brody Smith, Reed Wood and Hutson Lewis were recognized.

The first of the bunch was pitcher and centerfielder JaMarkius Smith, who was named a first-team outfielder. He appeared in 26 games for the Rebels and had 81 plate appearances, during which he racked up 27 runs and 35 hits, all good for a .432 batting average. Adding to his impressive stats, he brought in 27 RBIs and posted a team-high six triples. He dipped in as a closer for the Rebels this year, going 2-for-2 on sudden victory opportunities, while racking up 44 strikeouts this season — third best on the team. Fielding-wise, Smith posted a .900 fielding percentage on 50 attempts, putting up two double plays.

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File / TPI Reeltown pitcher Brody Smith was recognized as an ASWA second-team all-state pitcher. He recorded a team-high 52 strikeouts along with a 7-1 record on the mound for the Rebels.