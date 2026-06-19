Among the top baseball teams in all of Class 2A, the Reeltown baseball team was prominent. On Saturday, the Alabama Sports Writer Association announced its all-state baseball team for each classification, and the Rebels had four names listed.
The first of the bunch was pitcher and centerfielder JaMarkius Smith, who was named a first-team outfielder. He appeared in 26 games for the Rebels and had 81 plate appearances, during which he racked up 27 runs and 35 hits, all good for a .432 batting average. Adding to his impressive stats, he brought in 27 RBIs and posted a team-high six triples. He dipped in as a closer for the Rebels this year, going 2-for-2 on sudden victory opportunities, while racking up 44 strikeouts this season — third best on the team. Fielding-wise, Smith posted a .900 fielding percentage on 50 attempts, putting up two double plays.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by additional rainfall on already
saturated soil conditions continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton,
Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo,
Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff due to saturated soil conditions may
result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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