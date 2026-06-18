File / TPI Jax State beat out teams like Samford, Georgia State and North Alabama in JaMarkius Smith’s recruiting journey. Smith has scored 56 total touchdowns through two seasons at the quarterback position.
If you’ve ever seen JaMarkius Smith play a sport, there is one thing that is undeniable — his arm talent. On the mound, under center, it does not matter; Smith has made a living at Reeltown beating people with his arm.
Next year won’t be any different for the Rebels' signal caller on the gridiron, as he’s going to maintain his spot at quarterback. But the year after that, it will. Smith announced his commitment to Jacksonville State University to play football for the Gamecocks.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun,
Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas,
Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon,
Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell,
Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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