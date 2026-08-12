Geoorge Mathis Jr.
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Geoorge Mathis Jr.

A Tallassee man is in the Elmore County Jail after his May arrest and preliminary hearing last week.

George Mathis Jr., 57, of Tallassee, is facing charges of domestic violence strangulation, third-degree robbery, third-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree sexual abuse, intimidating a witness, third-degree theft and interference with a domestic violence emergency call. It all stems from a May 29 incident in Tallassee where Mathis is alleged to have demanded sex from and assaulted his girlfriend. 

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