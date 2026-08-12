File / TPI Tallassee's wrestling coach John Mask --- one of the winningest coaches in the state --- claimed yet another coaching award, this time from the NFHS as Alabama's wrestling coach of the year.
It’s safe to say John Mask, Tallassee’s longtime wrestling coach, is a legend in Tallassee and the broader community. Mask has led the Tigers to several state championships in the sport, producing some of the most dominant wrestlers in the state. That trend continues this year as Mask was named the National Federation of High Schools’ wrestling coach of the year in Alabama.
As always, Mask showed the grace and humility he is known for, crediting his athletes and the community for the award.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&