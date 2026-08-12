It’s safe to say John Mask, Tallassee’s longtime wrestling coach, is a legend in Tallassee and the broader community. Mask has led the Tigers to several state championships in the sport, producing some of the most dominant wrestlers in the state. That trend continues this year as Mask was named the National Federation of High Schools’ wrestling coach of the year in Alabama. 

As always, Mask showed the grace and humility he is known for, crediting his athletes and the community for the award. 

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File / TPI Tallassee's wrestling coach John Mask --- one of the winningest coaches in the state --- claimed yet another coaching award, this time from the NFHS as Alabama's wrestling coach of the year.

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