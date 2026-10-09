The Tallassee High Tigers showed up and showed out Thursday night, defeating Beauregard 46-9 in a Senior Night battle of the beatens. The Tigers scored in all three phases of the game and used a fourth-quarter running clock to secure the win.

“(The seniors) are laying a foundation,” Tigers coach Eric Folmar said. “We talked about it and they are laying a foundation one way or the other. The legacy doesn’t have to be defined by their win-loss record. I was part of teams in high school that didn’t win a lot of the games we wanted to win, but we layed the foundation for future generations at our school. I think that’s what our bunch is doing this year. I think they’ve had a lot of buy-in. To be able to change the culture the way we have, I’m proud of them.”