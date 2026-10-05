Cliff Williams / TPI Adams Drugs pharmacist Merranda Smith, center, smiles as owner Mike Vincent talks about being open in Tallassee.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Adams Drugs pharmacist Merranda Smith, center, smiles as owner Mike Vincent talks about being open in Tallassee.

Adams Drugs opened its 12th location last month with a ribbon cutting.

The small independent pharmacy group is known for its consistent and friendly faces.