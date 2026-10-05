Featured Adams Drug cuts ribbon on Tallassee location Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Oct 5, 2026 Oct 5, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Adams Drugs pharmacist Merranda Smith, center, smiles as owner Mike Vincent talks about being open in Tallassee. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Adams Drugs opened its 12th location last month with a ribbon cutting.The small independent pharmacy group is known for its consistent and friendly faces. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“~FC DE277 <?@HD @FC 4FDE@>6CD[” p52>D sCF8D AC6D:56?E 2?5 @H?6C |:<6 ':?46?E D2:5] “~7E6?E:>6D E96J H:== 92G6 E96:C >65:42E:@?D @FE 367@C6 E96J 42? H2=< 7C@> E96 5@@C E@ E96 4@F?E6C] xE >62?D D@ >F49 E@ @FC 4FDE@>6CD] (6 DEC:G6 E@ 92G6 E96 36DE 4FDE@>6C D6CG:46 2C@F?5]”k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE p52>D sCF8D H2D @A6?65 `hea 3J ':?46?E’D 72E96C @? p52>D $EC66E :? |@?E8@>6CJ] p D64@?5 =@42E:@? H2D @A6?65 :? `hfd 3J ':?46?E’D 72E96C 367@C6 9:D 562E9] |:<6 ':?46?E E@@< @G6C E96 EH@ DE@C6D 2?5 6IA2?565 E96 4@>A2?J E@ `a =@42E:@?D :?4=F5:?8 D6G6? :? |@?E8@>6CJ[ @?6 :? !C2EEG:==6[ @?6 :? (6EF>A<2[ @?6 :? !:?6 {6G6=^|2C3FCJ 2?5 E96 ?6H6DE :? %2==2DD66 @? w6CC6? w:== #@25 ?6IE 5@@C E@ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2=] %96 %2==2DD66 =@42E:@? 762EFC6D >@C6 E92? ;FDE A92C>246FE:42=D] xE 92D A2A6C AC@5F4ED[ 8:7E :E6>D 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H =@42E:@? H:== 36 D6CG65 3J A92C>24:DE |6CC2?52 $>:E9 H9@ 8C25F2E65 7C@> %2==2DD66 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm“x’> D@ 92AAJ E@ 36 324< :? %2==2DD66[” $>:E9 D2:5] “xE’D 8C62E D66:?8 2== E96 72>:=:2C 7246D]”k^AmkAm':?46?E :D 92AAJ E@ 36 A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 $>:E9 :? %2==2DD66]k^AmkAm“$96 :D @?6 @7 E96 >2:? C62D@?D H6 42>6 E@ %2==2DD66[” $>:E9 D2:5] “$96 :D ;FDE D@ 8C62E H:E9 E96 4FDE@>6CD] (6 E9:?< D96 H:== 5@ 8C62E 96C6] (6 2=D@ 92G6 D@>6 8C62E 6>A=@J66D 96C6 2D H6==] (6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 36 :? %2==2DD66]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adams Drugs New Business Tallassee Business Tallassee Chamber Of Commerce Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Wife charged with murder of husband Downtown Tallassee beginning to see a rebirth State academy opens door to more tech training for area students COMING HOME Butter & Grit return to roots with homecoming show Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Partly Cloudy77° / 70° 1 PM 78° 2 PM 79° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 81° 5 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.