Much of high school is preparation for after, so Tallassee High School is chasing opportunities with that understanding in mind. 

100726 tallassee health science grant.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / TPI Students in Tallassee High School are set to get more hands-on experience in the classroom using EKG equipment. The equipment is being purchased thanks to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama Be Healthy Health Science grant.

The school was recently awarded a Be Healthy Health Science Grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. The grant program along with the Be Healthy School grant program awarded over $390,000 to 32 schools across the state. The focus of the grants is to promote additional health-based initiatives and educational opportunities within the health care field inside of classrooms. The Be Healthy Health Science grant awarded up to $10,000 to nine high school health science career programs in the state to be used for projects such as Physical Education equipment, school gardens and adaptive equipment. THS health science teacher Amy Puckett applied for the grant and has its use in the works. 