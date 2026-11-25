Featured RHS maintains A on state report card Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Nov 25, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When the Alabama State Department of Education State Report Card for the 2025-26 school year was released, Reeltown High School earned another year to be proud of. The school maintained its A grade earning a 90 on the report card, an achievement RHS principal Audrey Stockdale credited to the commitment of the staff, students and community of the school. Sarah Chase / TPI Reeltown High School maintained its A on the Alabama State Department of Education State Report Card for the 2025-26 school year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“tG6CJ3@5J 36:?8 @? E96 D2>6 A286[ E96 <:5D <?@H:?8 E92E J@F 2C6 24EF2==J @? 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EC24<] k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 25565 2 9F86 492C24E6C 65F42E:@? AC@8C2> 2?5 :?46?E:G6D 7@C E96> 5@:?8 E96 C:89E E9:?8[ D@ x E9:?< E92E :D 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 3F:=5 4F=EFC6[ H9:49 x E9:?< 4F=EFC6 E96? 3F:=5D @? 6G6CJE9:?8 6=D6 3642FD6 :E 56G6=@AD E92E ECFDE[” $E@4<52=6 D2:5] “%96 p :D 8@@5[ :E E6==D FD H96C6 H6 2C6[ 3FE x H@F=5 D2J E96 =:EE=6 >@>6?ED 2?5 :?E6?E:@?2=:EJ E92E H6 5@ H:E9 @FC <:5D 6G6CJ 52J :D 72C 36J@?5 E92E D4@C6 @7 2? p @C 2?J <:?5 @7 ?F>6C:42= ?F>36C]” k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reeltown High School State Report Card A Grade Academic Achievement Stem Education College And Career Readiness Scholarship Chronic Absenteeism Act Preparation Character Education Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular 4 arrested in Tallassee sex abuse case with at least 3 victims Reeltown answers the call, outlasts Luverne in quarterfinal win Reeltown, Luverne set for heavyweight quarterfinal clash Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 RHS maintains A on state report card Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 45° Rain53° / 45° 6 PM 45° 7 PM 45° 8 PM 46° 9 PM 47° 10 PM 46° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.