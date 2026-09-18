You’re going to have to pick your poison when it comes to slowing down the Elmore County offense.
If you load the box, you’re allowing the Panthers to get the ball into their playmakers in space. And if you respect the pass, well, they’re just going to run all over you. That much was apparent in the Panthers’ 26-16 win over Holtville last Thursday, and definitely apparent for a guy like Beau Traylor.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&