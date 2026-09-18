You’re going to have to pick your poison when it comes to slowing down the Elmore County offense. 

If you load the box, you’re allowing the Panthers to get the ball into their playmakers in space. And if you respect the pass, well, they’re just going to run all over you. That much was apparent in the Panthers’ 26-16 win over Holtville last Thursday, and definitely apparent for a guy like Beau Traylor. 

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Elmore County's Beau Traylor (10) racked up 224 all-purpose yards for the Panthers and is the Elmore County Player of the Week.

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