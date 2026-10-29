Featured State police at Tallassee City Hall Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams / TPI Vehicles from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were parked outside the Tallassee City Hall Thursday and the building was locked to the public. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Questions are mounting in Tallassee.Vehicles with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations arrived at Tallassee City Hall Thursday and the building was closed to business. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}@ @?6 4@F=5 8@ :?D:56 E@ A2J FE:=:EJ 3:==D 2?5 4@?5F4E 4:EJ 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm%9:D 4@>6D @? E96 966=D @7 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? AFEE:?8 %2==2DD66 !@=:46 r9:67 %@55 qF46 @? 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 =62G6 E92E (:8:?E@? 4@?7:C>65 H:E9 E96 %2==2DD66 %C:3F?6 %F6D52J]k^AmkAmxE :D ?@E <?@H? 2E E9:D E:>6 :7 E96 4=@D:?8 @7 4:EJ 92== 2?5 qF46’D =62G6 2C6 4@??64E65]k^AmkAm|6DD286D 92G6 366? =67E H:E9 (:8:?E@? 23@FE %9FCD52J’D 4:EJ 92== 4=@DFC6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee Police Department Tallassee City Council Joey Wiginton Todd Buce Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Tallassee police chief on leave State police at Tallassee City Hall Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25 No longer a secret: Alijah Woods on dominant tear heading into playoffs Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Sunny79° / 52° 4 PM 78° 5 PM 76° 6 PM 72° 7 PM 66° 8 PM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.