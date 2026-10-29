Cliff Williams / TPI Vehicles from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were parked outside the Tallassee City Hall Thursday and the building was locked to the public.

Cliff Williams / TPI Vehicles from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were parked outside the Tallassee City Hall Thursday and the building was locked to the public.

Questions are mounting in Tallassee.

Vehicles with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations arrived at Tallassee City Hall Thursday and the building was closed to business.