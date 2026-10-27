Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee Police Department chief Todd Buce has been placed on leave pending a hearing with the Tallassee City Council.

Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee Police Department chief Todd Buce has been placed on leave pending a hearing with the Tallassee City Council.

The future of Tallassee Police Department chief Todd Buce is in the hands of the Tallassee City Council.

Mayor Joey Wiginton placed Buce on administrative leave earlier this week.