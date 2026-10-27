Featured Tallassee police chief on leave Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Oct 27, 2026 Oct 27, 2026 Updated Oct 27, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee Police Department chief Todd Buce has been placed on leave pending a hearing with the Tallassee City Council. The future of Tallassee Police Department chief Todd Buce is in the hands of the Tallassee City Council.Mayor Joey Wiginton placed Buce on administrative leave earlier this week. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x 2D<65 9:> E@ C6D:8?[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “%96C6 2C6 E@@ >2?J :?E6C?2= A6CD@??6= :?4:56?ED 92AA6?:?8 E92E D9@F=5?’E 36 92AA6?:?8]”k^AmkAm%96 %2==2DD66 A@=:46 49:67 :D 2? 2AA@:?E>6?E @7 E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:=] qF46 H2D C62AA@:?E65 3J E96 4@F?4:= =2DE 72==] qF46 H:== 4@>6 367@C6 E96 4@F?4:= ?6IE H66< @? E96 :DDF6]k^AmkAm“x =:<6 %@55[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “%9:D :D D@>6E9:?8 x 76=E H6 ?66565 E@ 5@]”k^AmkAm%!s r2AE] y@? #2H=D[ E96 }@] a :? E96 56A2CE>6?E[ C6D:8?65 %F6D52J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ (:8:?E@?] k^AmkAm{E] |2EE96H |2??:?8 :D 4FCC6?E=J =625:?8 E96 56A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 8C62E @77:46CD 2?5 DE277[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “%96J 2C6 2 8@@5 8C@FA] %96J 42C6 23@FE 6249 @E96C 2?5 E96:C 49:67]”k^AmkAmqF46 564=:?65 4@>>6?E 4:E:?8 25G:46 @7 9:D 2EE@C?6J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee Police Department Tallassee City Council Todd Buce Joey Wiginton Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Tallassee police chief on leave Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25 Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18 Tallassee rape case dismissed after 2 years Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Sunny77° / 48° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 75° 6 PM 70° 7 PM 65° 8 PM 62° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.