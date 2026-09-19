Tallassee’s homecoming hearts were left in tatters Friday night as the hometown Tigers dropped an 11-8 decision to Greenville. The visiting Tigers used a late fourth-quarter field goal and a final clock-controlling drive to squeeze the hopes out of the Tallassee faithful.

“I don’t know that I have the words to properly express how proud I am of our young men tonight,” Tallassee coach Eric Folmar said. “The hand that we are dealt right now – our kids have so much buy-in and are working hard regardless of record and circumstance. They came out and played tonight … gave everything they’ve got … and were just inches away … something really special is coming and it’s coming soon. I don’t know I’ve ever seen a group fight like this group fights.”

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