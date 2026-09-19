Tallassee’s homecoming hearts were left in tatters Friday night as the hometown Tigers dropped an 11-8 decision to Greenville. The visiting Tigers used a late fourth-quarter field goal and a final clock-controlling drive to squeeze the hopes out of the Tallassee faithful.
“I don’t know that I have the words to properly express how proud I am of our young men tonight,” Tallassee coach Eric Folmar said. “The hand that we are dealt right now – our kids have so much buy-in and are working hard regardless of record and circumstance. They came out and played tonight … gave everything they’ve got … and were just inches away … something really special is coming and it’s coming soon. I don’t know I’ve ever seen a group fight like this group fights.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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