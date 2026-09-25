After mustering up a decent first, things began to unravel for the Dadeville Tigers in the second half of a football game against Winterboro on Friday night.

To say the least, the Tigers looked stuck in the mud and when they had opportunities to make things happen, uncharacteristic mistakes got the best of them. It all resulted in a 28-12 non-region loss.

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Dadeville running back Corde Jefferson (4) evades a tackle from a Winterboro defender.
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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Dadeville quarterback Davis McKelvey (3) evades pressure from a Winterboro defender on Friday night.

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