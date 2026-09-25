Featured Dadeville offense stalls in second half, falls to Winterboro Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Sep 25, 2026 Sep 25, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After mustering up a decent first, things began to unravel for the Dadeville Tigers in the second half of a football game against Winterboro on Friday night.To say the least, the Tigers looked stuck in the mud and when they had opportunities to make things happen, uncharacteristic mistakes got the best of them. It all resulted in a 28-12 non-region loss. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 D9@E @FCD6=G6D :? E96 7@@E 2 4@FA=6 @7 E:>6D[ 2?5 E96? H6 ;FDE 5:5?’E 5@ 2 8@@5 ;@3 A:4<:?8 FA E96 3=:EK[” s256G:==6 4@249 r925 |4z6=G6J D2:5 27E6C E96 82>6] “%92E H2D D@CE @7 E96 5:776C6?46 :? FD 92G:?8 2 492?46 E@ 86E 324< :? 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E96 >:CC@C 2?5 7:I D@>6 E9:?8D[” 4@249 |4z6=G6J D2:5] k^AmkAm(:?E6C3@C@ 25565 2 7@FCE9\BF2CE6C E@F495@H? 367@C6 s256G:==6 =@@<65 =:<6 :E H2D 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 2 492?46 282:?] v6CC2:>6 s2G:D E@@< @G6C 2E "q 7@C E96 7:?2= D:I >:?FE6D @7 E96 82>6[ 8:G:?8 E96 %:86CD 2 5:776C6?E =@@< H:E9 |4z6=G6J 2E C646:G6C] xE D66>65 E@ 3C62E9 D@>6 =:76 :?E@ E96 %:86CD 2D E96J >2C4965 E96J H2J :?E@ 6?6>J E6CC:E@CJ 2?5 @?46 282:? :?E@ E96 C65 K@?6] qFE 2 A6CD@?2= 7@F= 27E6C E96 H9:DE=6 82G6 s256G:==6 2 a\2?5\8@2= 7C@> E96 ad[ 2?5 @?46 282:?[ E96 %:86CD 4@F=5?’E C64@G6C]k^Am Buy Now Lizi Arbogast / TPI Dadeville quarterback Davis McKelvey (3) evades pressure from a Winterboro defender on Friday night. kAm“(:?E6C3@C@ :D 2 G6CJ 8@@5 7@@E32== E62>[” 4@249 |4z6=G6J D2:5] “%96J’G6 8@E 2 =@E @7 C62==J 8@@5 2E9=6E6D 2?5 8FJD E92E 2C6 8@:?8 E@ D@>6 3:8 D49@@=D] (6 H6?E E@6 E@ E@6 H:E9 E96> 7@C 2 8@@5 A2CE @7 E96 ?:89E] %96 D4@C6 5@6D?’E C62==J D9@H 9@H E92E 82>6 A=2J65 @FE[ 3FE H6 ;FDE 8@E E@ 5@ 2 36EE6C ;@3 2E >2:?E2:?:?8 4@>A@DFC6 :? 82>6D =:<6 E92E] x 5:5?’E E9:?< H6 5:5 2 8@@5 ;@3 @7 E92E]” k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 E:>6D H96? :E 76=E E@ E96 %:86C 72:E97F= =:<6 s256G:==6 H2D 2=D@ A=2J:?8 282:?DE E96 C676C66D] %96 %:86CD 7:?:D965 H:E9 `b A6?2=E:6D 282:?DE]k^AmkAms256G:==6 :D ?@H @? 2 EH@\82>6 =@D:?8 DEC62< — :ED 7:CDE D<:5 @7 E96 D62D@? — 3FE E@ 36 72:C[ E96 %:86CD 92G6 A=2J65 #66=E@H?[ E96 }@] b\C2?<65 E62> :? r=2DD ap[ 2?5 (:?E6C3@C@[ E96 }@] b\C2?<65 E62> :? `p[ 5FC:?8 E9@D6 EH@ H66<D]k^AmkAm%96 %:86CD[ >62?H9:=6[ DE:== 92G6 E96:C 6J6D @? E96 AC:K6 2?5 E92E’D D64FC:?8 2 9@>6 A=2J@77 36CE9]k^AmkAm“%96 H2J H6 =@@<65 2E E9:D H2D =:<6 2 @?6\?:89E DA64:2=[” |4z6=G6J D2:5] “(6 8@E 2?@E96C C68:@? 82>6 ?6IE H66<[ 2?5 E92E’D C62==J H92E H6’G6 366? =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ 2?5 AC6A2C:?8 7@C] (6’G6 8@E 2 C68:@? E@ A=2J 7@C[ 2?5 H6 8@E 2 =@E @7 8@@5 E9:?8D 2?5 2 =@E @7 8@@5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C FD[ 2?5 H6 ?665 E@ 9@DE 2 A=2J@77 82>6]” k^AmkAm%96 %:86CD H:== 86E C:89E 324< E@ H@C< 367@C6 9@DE:?8 r6?EC2= r@@D2 ?6IE uC:52J ?:89E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Tigers Winterboro Bulldogs Football Game Match Report Penalties Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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