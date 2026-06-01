DES students regional winners at 4-H competition Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Jun 1, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Dadeville Elementary School students became regional winners at the Tallapoosa County Regional 4-H contest. DES fourth grader Thomas Rawls placed first in junior informative speech and DES fourth grader Brasher Patterson placed second in the same category. Buy Now Submitted / TPI Dadeville Elementary School fourth graders Thoma Rawls, left, and Brasher Patterson take a photo together with their first and second place ribbons. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m!2EE6CD@? D2:5 4@>A6E:?8 :? E96 DA6649 4@>A6E:E:@? 3F:=E 9:D 4@FC286 2?5 564:565 E@ 7@4FD 9:D @? H:=5=:76] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m“x E2=<65 23@FE 9@H E@ AC@E64E 2?:>2=D[ ?@E E@ 9FCE E96> 2?5 W:>28:?:?8 H2<:?8X FA @?6 >@C?:?8 2?5 ?6G6C 962C:?8 3:C5D D:?8 282:?[” !2EE6CD@? D2:5] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m#2H=D’ DA6649 H2D @? 8@:?8 @FED:56] w6 2?5 !2EE6CD@? 2C6 4=@D6 7C:6?5D 2?5 H9:=6 E96J A=2J 82>6D @442D:@?2==J[ E96J 92G6 E96 >@DE 7F? H96? E96J 2C6 @FE :? ?2EFC6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“Wx DA@<6 23@FEX 9@H W36:?8 @FED:56X :D 962=E9J 2?5 9@H H6 ?665 E@ 36 @FED:56 >@C6[” #2H=D D2:5] “x 82G6 D@>6 C62D@?D H9J x =:<6 36:?8 @FED:56] %96 7F??J A2CE H2D ‘36:?8 @FED:56 :D 36EE6C E92? E:>6 :? 7C@?E @7 2 D4C66? @C G:56@ 82>6D EFC?:?8 J@FC 6?E:C6 3@5J :?E@ DA2896EE:]’” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m!2EE6CD@? D2:5 H9:=6 H@C<:?8 @? 9:D DA6649 96 =62C?65 H:=5=:76 :?4=F56D A=2?ED 2?5 EC66D 2?5 2=E9@F89 #2H=D 92D <?@H? 7@C 2 H9:=6 DH62E:?8 :D 8@@5 7@C E96 3@5J[ :E H2D @?6 @7 9:D 72G@C:E6 724ED E@ 255] !2EE6CD@? 2=D@ D2:5 96 H2D D9@4<65 H96? 96 7@F?5 @FE E96J H6C6 C68:@?2= H:??6CD] k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Elementary School 4-h Tallapoosa County 4-h Tallapoosa County 4-h Contest Tallapoosa County Contest Regional Winners Thomas Rawls Brasher Patterson Informative Speech Wildlife Protection Outdoor Activities Student Achievement Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular DPD and TCSO police reports May 20-26 Council approves budget for animal control officer Dadeville track sends 2 more to collegiate level Parent addresses TCBOE regarding HBS sports team Camp Hill Town Council approves ordinance Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 67° Partly Cloudy88° / 67° 7 PM 69° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 67° 10 PM 73° 11 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.