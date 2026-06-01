Two Dadeville Elementary School students became regional winners at the Tallapoosa County Regional 4-H contest. 

DES fourth grader Thomas Rawls placed first in junior informative speech and DES fourth grader Brasher Patterson placed second in the same category. 

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Submitted / TPI Dadeville Elementary School fourth graders Thoma Rawls, left, and Brasher Patterson take a photo together with their first and second place ribbons.