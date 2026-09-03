The Dadeville Public Library is gearing up to have a new and improved look. 

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File/ TPI The Dadeville Public Library was awarded two grants to refresh its interior paint as well as replace its carpet. The first grant came from The Association for Rural & Small Libraries and the second is from Coosa Valley RC&D.

DPL was awarded two grants to use for their library carpet and interior painting endeavors. The Association for Rural & Small Libraries awarded its Empowering Rural Communities through Libraries $5,000 grant to DPL although it did not submit an application. Dadeville Public Library director Brooke Smith said the library is grateful to have been selected. This grant will be used for new interior painting throughout portions of the library according to Smith in an effort to give the library its needed refresh. 