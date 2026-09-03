File/ TPI The Dadeville Public Library was awarded two grants to refresh its interior paint as well as replace its carpet. The first grant came from The Association for Rural & Small Libraries and the second is from Coosa Valley RC&D.
The Dadeville Public Library is gearing up to have a new and improved look.
DPL was awarded two grants to use for their library carpet and interior painting endeavors. The Association for Rural & Small Libraries awarded its Empowering Rural Communities through Libraries $5,000 grant to DPL although it did not submit an application. Dadeville Public Library director Brooke Smith said the library is grateful to have been selected. This grant will be used for new interior painting throughout portions of the library according to Smith in an effort to give the library its needed refresh.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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