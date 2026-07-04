Submitted / TPI McWane Science Center summer outreach presenter Sari Wachtelhausen uses two volunteers to demonstrate how mountains are formed during her presentation on Tuesday for the Dadeville Public Library's summer reading program.
The Dadeville Public Library is moving along with its weekly summer reading program, but this week’s program involved a few science experiments.
McWane Science Center summer outreach presenter Sari Wachtelhausen brought an exciting presentation to families. She had two cast fossils while the others were real and with hints, engaged the children in answering what they thought the fossil belonged to.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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