The Dadeville Public Library is moving along with its weekly summer reading program, but this week’s program involved a few science experiments. 

McWane Science Center summer outreach presenter Sari Wachtelhausen brought an exciting presentation to families. She had two cast fossils while the others were real and with hints, engaged the children in answering what they thought the fossil belonged to.

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Submitted / TPI McWane Science Center summer outreach presenter Sari Wachtelhausen uses two volunteers to demonstrate how mountains are formed during her presentation on Tuesday for the Dadeville Public Library's summer reading program.

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