Featured Dadeville resident opening city’s only bookstore Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Jun 27, 2026 46 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What started as a hobby is becoming a profession. Buy Now Submitted / TPI Firefly Pages bookstore owner Rachel Mowery will have a mix of new releases, books written by local authors and many genres to choose from when the store opens July 11. Dadeville resident Rachel Mowery is a certified book lover. She averages more than a hundred reads per year and will soon open what will become Dadeville’s only bookstore, Firefly Pages. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 DE@C6 H:== 92G6 >F=E:A=6 5:776C6?E 86?C6D[ D@ E96C6 :D 2? @AE:@? 7@C 2?J <:?5 @7 C6256C] |@H6CJ’D 8@2= :D E@ >2<6 E96 DA246 D276[ H6=4@>:?8 2?5 2 A=246 H96C6 A2C6?ED 42? C6=2I H9:=6 E96:C <:5D D9@A 2C@F?5 E96 DBF2C6] k^AmkAm“|J @77:46 92D EFC?65 :?E@ >J @H? A6CD@?2= 3@@<DE@C6 2E 9@>6[” |@H6CJ D2:5] “x 92G6 2=H2JD =@G65 E@ C625 2?5 E96C6 2C6 ?@ 3@@<DE@C6D] x E2<6 >J <:5D E@ 3@@<DE@C6D @? E96 H66<6?5 2?5 H6 2=H2JD 92G6 E@ 5C:G6 E@ %:86CE@H?[ 3FE E96C6 :D ?@E9:?8 6=D6 2C@F?5 7@C >6 E@ E2<6 E96 <:5D E@] x E9@F89E W:E :DX D@>6E9:?8 E92E :D 8@@5 7@C E96>[ 8@@5 7@C >6 2?5 x 42? 5@ H92E x =@G6 E@ 5@ H9:=6 H@C<:?8[ H9:49 :D C625]” k^AmkAmu:C67=J !286D H:== 2=D@ 92G6 2 EC256 AC@8C2> H96C6 A2EC@?D 42? EC256 :? E96:C 3@@<D E@ 8@ E@H2C5D AFC492D:?8 2 ?6H 3@@<] ~?46 >@C6 EC2565 3@@<D 2C6 3C@F89E :?[ E96 DE@C6 H:== 92G6 2 =2C86C FD65 3@@< D64E:@?] ~E96C E92? 3@@<D[ E96C6 H:== 36 D9:CED[ 3@@<\E96>65 42?5=6D 2?5 3@@<>2C<D 2G2:=23=6 E@ AFC492D6] k^AmkAm%96 3@@<DE@C6 H:== 36 =@42E65 2E aa_ }] qC@25?2I $E] 2?5 :ED 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 :D 7C@> h 2]>] E@ c A]>] yF=J ``] pFE9@C 2?5 p=232>2 ?2E:G6 $23C66?2 #@86CD H:== 36 :? 2EE6?52?46 D:8?:?8 4@A:6D @7 96C ?6H6DE C6=62D6 “$:=6?46 @7 E96 #2G6?D]” %96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 7C66 5@@C AC:K6D 7@C E96 7:CDE ad 4FDE@>6CD 2?5 @E96C 8@@5:6D 2D H6==] k^AmkAm“w2G:?8 E96 DFAA@CE @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 92D 366? 72?E2DE:4[” |@H6CJ D2:5] “%96C6 92G6 366? D@ >2?J A6@A=6 C6249:?8 @FE 2?5 D2J:?8 9@H 6I4:E65 E96J 2C6 7@C E9:D[ 2?5 92G:?8 D@>6E9:?8 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ E92E :D 7@C <:5D 2?5 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J :D @?6 @7 >J >2:? 8@2=D 96C6]”k^AmkAmqFD:?6DD 9@FCD 2C6 DE:== 36:?8 56E6C>:?65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Bookstore Bookstore Dadeville Firefly Pages Reading Book Genres Rachel Mowery Book Trade Grand Opening Community Used Books Sabreena Rogers Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Reeltown introduces new kindergarten teacher Dadeville uniting for semiquincentennial celebration Dadeville city council approve fire truck purchase LMCH team of nurses earn top rating in communications Local orthodontist draws line between dentofacial orthopedics, sleep disorders Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 86° Cloudy86° / 73° 12 PM 87° 1 PM 88° 2 PM 89° 3 PM 89° 4 PM 90° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.