What started as a hobby is becoming a profession. 

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Submitted / TPI Firefly Pages bookstore owner Rachel Mowery will have a mix of new releases, books written by local authors and many genres to choose from when the store opens July 11.

Dadeville resident Rachel Mowery is a certified book lover. She averages more than a hundred reads per year and will soon open what will become Dadeville’s only bookstore, Firefly Pages. 