Where sleep disorders are concerned, it might be rare for a person’s first thought to be the issue is a result of dental difficulties. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI Local Orthodontist Dr. William Harrell gestures to Kiwanis Club members when asking them a question about their experience with sleep disorders.

Local orthodontist Dr. William Harrell visited Dadeville Kiwanis Club members last Thursday to overview the myriad of ways dental issues result in difficulty breathing while asleep. Harrell specializes in orthodontics, dental sleep disorders, temporomandibular joint disorders and dentofacial orthopedics. Harrell is also a professor in UAB’s dental department. 