The Dadeville community is coming together to celebrate 250 years of American freedom. 

Celebrate Dadeville contact person Dadeville Beautification Board member Elaine Forbus said the community is leading a weeklong celebration in the city to honor the United States’ 250th birthday.

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Kenneth Boone / TPI Dadeville community members are uniting to host a weeklong America 250 celebration from June 27 through July 3.