Featured Dadeville uniting for semiquincentennial celebration Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Jun 22, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dadeville community is coming together to celebrate 250 years of American freedom. Celebrate Dadeville contact person Dadeville Beautification Board member Elaine Forbus said the community is leading a weeklong celebration in the city to honor the United States’ 250th birthday. Buy Now Kenneth Boone / TPI Dadeville community members are uniting to host a weeklong America 250 celebration from June 27 through July 3. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$E2CE:?8 @? $F?52J[ yF?6 af[ r6=63C2E6 s25G:==6 :D 6?4@FC28:?8 6G6CJ@?6 E@ 2EE6?5 2 J@82 D6DD:@? 9@DE65 3J E96 s256G:==6 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ DE2CE:?8 2E g 2]>] 2E E96 =:3C2CJ] r2CD 2?5 r@7766 H:== 2=D@ E2<6 A=246 @? E96 DBF2C6 5@H?E@H? 7C@> g E@ `` 2]>] s256G:==6 |2J@C r9F4< {6536EE6C :D 8@:?8 E@ C625 2 AC@4=2>2E:@? AC@4=2:>:?8 E96 r:EJ @7 s256G:==6 @77:4:2==J 46=63C2E:?8 E96 D6>:BF:?46?E6??:2= E9C@F89 yF=J b :? 7C@?E @7 E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ r@FCE9@FD6 2E h 2]>] ~? $F?52J[ yF?6 ag u@C3FD D2:5 E96 46=63C2E:@? :D 6?4@FC28:?8 C6D:56?ED E@ 2EE6?5 E96:C =@42= 49FC496D]k^AmkAm%96? @? |@?52J[ yF?6 ah E96C6 H:== 36 2 AFAAJ A2C256 2?5 42?:?6 4@>A6E:E:@? :? !2EC:@E !2C<[ H9:49 DE2CED 2E eib_ A]>] r2?:?6 4@>A2?:@?D 42? 4@>A6E6 :? D:I 42E68@C:6Di >@DE 6?6C86E:4[ 36DE D>:=6[ >@DE A2EC:@E:4[ 36DE 82:E[ >@DE 2E9=6E:4 2?5 H288:6DE E2:=] (9:=6 56E2:=D 2C6 DE:== 36:?8 7:?2=:K65[ E96 8@2= :D 7@C E96C6 E@ 36 >FD:4 :? !2EC:@E !2C< @? %F6D52J[ yF?6 b_ 368:??:?8 2E eib_ A]>] !=2?D 7@C 2 3CFD9 2C3@C D6CG:46 @? yF=J ` 2C6 DE:== A6?5:?8 244@C5:?8 E@ u@C3FD] %@ DE2J FA E@ 52E6 @? E9@D6 A=2?D[ G:D:E E96 r6=63C2E6 s256G:==6 u2463@@< A286]k^AmkAm%9FCD52J[ yF=J a H:== 36 2? p==\p>6C:42? uF? s2J] %H@ v9@DED r@7766 H:== 92G6 2? :46 4C62> 32C 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ ` A]>] 2?5 E96 s256G:==6 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ H:== 9@DE 2 72>:=J 7:6=5 52J 2E E96 D2>6 E:>6] %96C6 H:== 36 2 D24< C246[ EF8 @7 H2C[ 688 2?5 DA@@? C246 2?5 2 9F=2 9@@A 492==6?86] uC:52J[ yF=J b 6?5D E96 46=63C2E:@? H96C6 E96C6 H:== 36 ad_ >:?FE6D :? z663=6C !2C<] %96 52J H:== DE2CE 2E g 2]>] H:E9 2 8@=7 42CE[ p%' 2?5 3:4J4=6 A2C256[ H9:49 H:== DE2CE 2E E96 s256G:==6 w:89 $49@@= A2C<:?8 =@E 2?5 6?5 2E z663=6C !2C<] p7E6C E96 A2C256[ E96C6 H:== 36 2 565:42E:@? @7 E96 =:36CEJ EC66 :? E96 A2C<] p4E:G:E:6D 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D H:== 368:? 2E h 2]>][ H9:49 :?4=F56 82>6D 2?5 56>@?DEC2E:@?D 2?5 5:DA=2JD :?4=F5:?8 2 BF:=E 5:DA=2J 2?5 D@>6@?6 49FC?:?8 3FEE6C] %96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 7C66 9@E5@8D[ 49:AD 2?5 5C:?<D 2D =@?8 2D E96J =2DE 2?5 E96 52J H:== 6?5 2E ?@@?] k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 2 8@=5 CFD9 4@:? 9F?E E92E H66<] v@=5 4@:?D H:== 36 9:556? E9C@F89@FE E96 4:EJ 2?5 :7 2 4@:? 7C@> 2 46CE2:? 3FD:?6DD :D 7@F?5[ 2 7C66 AC:K6 :D @776C65 H96? EFC?65 :? 2E E96 3FD:?6DD] k^AmkAm“x ;FDE H2?E @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C[” u@C3FD D2:5] “(6 =:G6 :? 2 7C66 4@F?ECJ] (6 ?665 E@ 46=63C2E6 E92E 3642FD6 D@ >2?J A6@A=6 5@ ?@E 92G6 E96 AC:G:=686D H6 92G6 :? E9:D 4@F?ECJ]” k^AmkAmu@C3FD D2:5 D96 H2?ED A2CE:4:A2?ED E@ E2<6 9@>6 2 DA:C:E @7 A2EC:@E:D> 2?5 2 =@G6 @7 ?@E @?=J E96:C 4@F?ECJ[ 3FE E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ 2D H6==] k^AmkAm“$@>6 @7 E96 >2E6C:2= E92E x C625 @?=:?6 2?5 @?6 @7 E96 E9:?8D :E H2?E65 WH2D 7@CX A6@A=6 E9:D J62C E@ D6CG6[ E@ 364@>6 G@=F?E66CD[” u@C3FD D2:5] “x H2?E E@ 6?4@FC286 A6@A=6 E@ DE2CE G@=F?E66C:?8 2?5 86EE:?8 @FE :? J@FC 4@>>F?:EJ] s@ ?@E ;FDE 36 36?49 H2C>6CD 2?5 6?;@J H92E 6G6CJ3@5J 6=D6 :D 5@:?8] !2CE:4:A2E6 2?5 86E :?G@=G65]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alabama 250 Celebrate Dadeville Semiquincentennial Keebler Park Patriot Park Dadeville 250th Anniversary Community Celebration Patriotism Parade Family Activities Volunteering Public Event American Freedom Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Dadeville board votes to go to court in water lawsuit Local author releases children’s book inspired by family member All-around student: DHS graduate recipient of prestigious award Dadeville local shines light on bullying prevention in Miss Alabama pageant Local orthodontist draws line between dentofacial orthopedics, sleep disorders Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 85° Mostly Cloudy85° / 71° 12 PM 85° 1 PM 86° 2 PM 87° 3 PM 87° 4 PM 87° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.