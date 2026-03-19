Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from March 13 to March 18 Mar 19, 2026 Mar 19, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Wetumpka Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `gk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm• s2?:6= !:EED $C][ ee[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7@FCE9\568C66 E967E @7 =@DE AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• s@??2 $2?7:6=5[ de[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C AF3=:4 :?E@I]k^AmkAm• z2C?@G:FD rF??:?892>[ c_[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• %9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 H2D C6A@CE65 @? #:G6C ~2<D sC:G6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• r=6G6=2?5 (2==246 yC][ c_[ @7 |:==3C@@<[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• "H2D9F?52 $2?56CD[ ag[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Crime Arrest Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular A PARENT'S WORST NIGHTMARE Child rapist sentenced to 50 years in plea deal Guns stolen during Elmore robbery Argument leads to assault arrest Storm damage closes portion of Holtville Road Damage reported as storms pass through Elmore County Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 49° Mostly Cloudy70° / 34° 11 PM 48° 12 AM 47° 1 AM 46° 2 AM 46° 3 AM 44° Online Poll Did you wear green for St. Patty’s Day? You voted: Yes No - I got pinched Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.