20231101 Cleanup 1.jpeg
Buy Now

Submitted / The Herald Volunteers poses with litter they picked up on Ferry Road as part of the Elmore County Fall Cleanup.

One thing is for sure. Almost every conversation Elmore County commissioner Henry Hines has with someone, cleaning up litter in the county will come up. Getting closer to the county’s annual cleanup, it’s always the first topic of conversation, especially with a few years under his belt organizing efforts.

“I get excited about it,” Hines said. “We’ve been successful in getting teams from organizations, churches and the schools to get involved in friendly competitions picking trash up. The efforts have been noticed by other counties and they are calling us up to see how we do it.”

Tags

Recommended for you