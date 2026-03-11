One thing is for sure. Almost every conversation Elmore County commissioner Henry Hines has with someone, cleaning up litter in the county will come up. Getting closer to the county’s annual cleanup, it’s always the first topic of conversation, especially with a few years under his belt organizing efforts.
“I get excited about it,” Hines said. “We’ve been successful in getting teams from organizations, churches and the schools to get involved in friendly competitions picking trash up. The efforts have been noticed by other counties and they are calling us up to see how we do it.”
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36
will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Etowah, Fayette, Greene,
Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens,
Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa,
Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the
Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost
could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants
may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
