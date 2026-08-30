1st round of rural healthcare grants announced TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 30, 2026 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our local area will soon be reaping the first round of benefits from the Alabama Rural Health Transformation Program.On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the awarding of 138 grants worth a total of more than $144 million to healthcare providers and institutions throughout the state. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%2==2A@@D2[ r@@D2 2?5 t=>@C6 4@F?E:6D’ 962=E942C6 H:== 2== C646:G6 2 A@CE:@? @7 E96 8C2?ED]k^AmkAm“p=232>2 :D D6C:@FD 23@FE 4C62E:?8 DJDE6>2E:4 492?86D E9C@F89 E96 p#w%! E@ 6?DFC6 6G6CJ 4:E:K6? 92D 2446DD E@ BF2=:EJ 42C6[” xG6J D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “%9:D AC@8C2> :D 6?23=:?8 :?DE:EFE:@?D 4@G6C:?8 6G6CJ A2CE @7 E96 DE2E6 E@ :>AC@G6 962=E942C6 7@C p=232>:2?D E9C@F89 AC@;64ED E92E 2C6 3@E9 :??@G2E:G6 2?5 DFDE2:?23=6] uC@> E96 7656C2= A@=:4J>2<6CD 2?5 DE2E6 25>:?:DEC2E@CD E@ @FC AC@76DD:@?2= 962=E942C6 =6256CD[ x 4@>>6?5 2== E96 E9@F89E7F= H@C< 565:42E65 E@ 6?DFC:?8 E96 DF446DD @7 E9:D AC@8C2>]”k^AmkAm%96 8C2?ED 4@G6C 5:776C6?E 2C62D @7 962=E942C6[ 56A6?5:?8 @? H92E E96 ?665D 2C6 @7 6249 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAmqFD:?6DD6D H9@ C646:G65 >@?6J E@ :>AC@G6 962=E9 C64@C5D 2?5 4J36CD64FC:EJ =@42==J :?4=F56i p=E2!@:?E6 w62=E9 $JDE6>D x?4][ pF3FC? &?:G6CD:EJ[ w2J?6D p>3F=2?46 @7 p=232>2 x?4][ xGJ rC66< w62=E942C6 {{r[ %96 #FDD6== w@DA:E2= r@CA@C2E:@?[ $J=242F82 w62=E942C6 pFE9@C:EJ[ &pq $E] ':?46?E’D r9:=E@? {{r [ &pq $E] ':?46?E’D $E] r=2:C[ %96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 p=232>2 2?5 (:=4@I w@DA:E2= q@2C5 sqp y] !2F= y@?6D #FC2= t>6C86?4J w@DA:E2=]k^AmkAm~E96C 8C2?ED 862C65 E@H2C5D D6CG:46 2?5 >65:4:?6 92G6 366? 2H2C565 E@ %96 t2DE p=232>2 w62=E9 r2C6 pFE9@C:EJ[ p77:?:EJ w@DA:E2= sqp vC2?5G:6H |65:42= r6?E6C[ xGJ rC66< w62=E942C6[ %96 #FDD6== w@DA:E2= r@CA@C2E:@?[ $J=242F82 w62=E942C6 pFE9@C:EJ sqp r@@D2 '2==6J |65:42= r6?E6C[ &?:G6CD:EJ @7 p=232>2 2?5 (:=4@I w@DA:E2= q@2C5 sqp y] !2F= y@?6D #FC2= t>6C86?4J w@DA:E2=k^AmkAm$6G6C2= 8C2?ED H6C6 2=D@ 2H2C565 E@ :?4C62D6 E96 >65:42= CFC2= H@C<7@C46 :?4=F5:?8 p=232>2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 $JDE6>[ p=232>2 u:C6 r@==686[ pF3FC? &?:G6CD:EJ[ u2F=<?6C &?:G6CD:EJ[ #68:@?2= %C2:?:?8 x?DE:EFE6 2?5 %96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 p=232>2 2E q:C>:?892>]k^AmkAm%9C66 6?E:E:6D C646:G:?8 >6?E2= 962=E9 8C2?ED :?4=F56 p=E2!@:?E6 w62=E9 $JDE6>D[ |@?E8@>6CJ pC62 |6?E2= w62=E9 pFE9@C:EJ sqp r2C2DE2C w62=E9 2?5 t2DE p=232>2 |6?E2= w62=E9\|6?E2= #6E2C52E:@? q@2C5[ x?4] sqp x?E68C62 r@>>F?:EJ |6?E2= w62=E9 $JDE6>]k^AmkAm%96 p#w%! A=2? H2D 56G6=@A65 3J 2 E62> E92E :?4=F565 >6>36CD 7C@> E96 v@G6C?@C’D ~77:46[ E96 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t4@?@>:4 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ p772:CD WpstrpX[ E96 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 u:?2?46[ E96 p=232>2 |65:42:5 p86?4J 2?5 E96 p=232>2 $E2E6 w62=E9 !=2??:?8 2?5 s6G6=@A>6?E p86?4J] pstrp 25>:?:DE6CD E96 p#w%![ H9:49 :?4=F56D `` :?:E:2E:G6D[ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65] sFC:?8 E9:D :?:E:2= C@F?5 @7 8C2?E 7F?5:?8[ 7:G6 @7 E9@D6 :?:E:2E:G6D 2C6 36:?8 7F?565[ :?4=F5:?8 #FC2= w62=E9[ #FC2= (@C<7@C46[ |6?E2= w62=E9[ #FC2= w62=E9 !C24E:46 2?5 r@==23@C2E:G6 t=64EC@?:4 w62=E9 #64@C5 Wtw#X[ x% 2?5 rJ36CD64FC:EJ] vC2?E 2H2C5D 7@C 255:E:@?2= :?:E:2E:G6D 2C6 :? AC@46DD 2?5 H:== 36 2??@F?465 2E 2 =2E6C 52E6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alabama Rural Health Transformation Program Rural Healthcare Healthcare Grants Public Health Mental Health Grant Funding Workforce Development Cybersecurity Health Records TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Murder suspect turns himself in WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education Young honored with naming of road Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Partly Cloudy91° / 72° 5 AM 73° 6 AM 72° 7 AM 73° 8 AM 76° 9 AM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.