Murder suspect turns himself in TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now A murder suspect has turned himself in to law enforcement, according to a press release from the Alexander City Police Department.Laderrion Rodrigas Benjamin, 26, of Alpine, met with law enforcement at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in on active arrest warrant for murder, the press release stated. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmw6 :D ?@H 36:?8 96=5 2E %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ y2:= F?E:= 2? p?:29’D {2H 962C:?8 42? E2<6 A=246]k^Am kAm%96 2CC6DE DE6>D 7C@> 2? :?4:56?E E92E E@@< A=246 |@?52J :? p=6I r:EJ]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6[ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 |@?52J E@ E96 `a__ 3=@4< @7 y $EC66E :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 42== @7 2 A6CD@? H9@ 925 366? D9@E] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD H6C6 23=6 E@ =@42E6 2 3=24< >2=6[ =2E6C :56?E:7:65 2D |2C4FD s6D92H? uC66>2?[ =J:?8 :? E96 8C2DD] xE 2AA62C65 uC66>2? 925 366? D9@E @?6 E:>6[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] ~77:46CD C6?56C65 2:5 F?E:= u:C6|65:4D 2CC:G65 2?5 EC2?DA@CE65 uC66>2? E@ #FDD6== |65:42= H96C6 96 H2D AC@?@F?465 56462D65 D9@CE=J E96C627E6C]k^AmkAm%9C@F89 E96 4@FCD6 @7 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ q6?;2>:? H2D :56?E:7:65 2D E96 A6CD@? C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C E96 2==6865 >FC56C 2?5 2 H2CC2?E H2D @3E2:?65 7@C 9:D 2CC6DE] q6?;2>:? EFC?65 9:>D6=7 :? %9FCD52J] p? p?:29’D {2H 962C:?8 92D ?@E 366? D4965F=65 2E E9:D E:>6]k^AmkAm%9:D :D DE:== 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 E96C6 2C6 ?@ 7FCE96C 56E2:=D 2G2:=23=6 2E E9:D E:>6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags J Street Murder Murder Suspect Arrest Law Enforcement Aniah's Law Investigation Shooting Alexander City Tallapoosa County Marcus Deshawn Freeman Laderrion Rodrigas Benjamin TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Murder suspect turns himself in Texas man dies in Coosa County crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Partly Cloudy88° / 71° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 77° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.