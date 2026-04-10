5-year project complete Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 10, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Site’s walking trail project will be officially completed April 14.The five-year project, although complete now, will be considered finished with the town’s ribbon cutting scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 14 at the walking track located behind town hall. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmsFC:?8 E96 E@H? 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 |@?52J ?:89E[ E96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 E96 AFC492D6 @7 2 ce” >6E2= A:4?:4 E23=6 E@ 36 =@42E65 ?62C E96 H2=<:?8 EC24<]k^Am kAm“z:5D 42? D:E E96C6 H9:=6 |@> H2=<D[ @C E96J 42? 92G6 2 A:4?:4[” }6H $:E6 |2J@C !9:= q=2D:?82> D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 AC64@?DECF4E:@? >66E:?8 7@C E96 w62=E9 !2CE?6CD @7 }6H $:E6 6IA2?D:@? :D D4965F=65 7@C (65?6D52J]k^AmkAm“%96 2C49:E64E H:== D:E 5@H? H:E9 WE@H? 4=6C<X $96=:2 WuF==6CX 2?5 x 2?5 E96 4@?DECF4E:@? 4C6H E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96J F?56CDE2?5 6G6CJE9:?8 E92E ?665D E@ 36 5@?6[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAmp7E6C E96 >66E:?8[ 96 D2:5 2 DE2CEFA 52E6 H@F=5 36 D6E 7@C w6?56CD@? 2?5 r@<6C E@ 368:? 4@?DECF4E:@? @? E96 4=:?:4]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@F?4:=ik^AmkAm• p??@F?465 2? pts <:E 92D 366? @C56C65 2?5 H:== 36 A=2465 2E E96 }6H $:E6 8J>]k^AmkAm• p??@F?465 E96 E@H?’D H2E6C C2E6D H@F=5 :?4C62D6 368:??:?8 yF?6 `` 2?5 2 =6EE6C H:== 36 >2:=65 E@ H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD pAC:= g] %96 4@F?4:= G@E65 E@ :?4C62D6 H2E6C C2E6D 3J bT A6C `[___ 82==@?D 5FC:?8 :ED |2C49 `e >66E:?8] q=2D:?82>6 D2:5 E96 =2DE E:>6 E96 4@F?4:= 925 =@@<65 2E E96 C2E6D H2D 7:G6 J62CD 28@] %96 :?4C62D6 DE:== <66AD E96 4@DE 7@C H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD =@H6C E92? DFCC@F?5:?8 4:E:6D 2?5 E@H?D E92E 2=D@ AFC492D6 H2E6C 7C@> p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm• v2G6 2 Sad_ DA@?D@CD9:A E@ w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 $49@@= urr{p E@ 96=A H:E9 E96 4@DE @7 E96 8C@FA 2EE6?5:?8 2 4@?76C6?46 :? (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>][ |@?52J[ pAC:= a_ 2E E@H? 92==]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walking Trail Town Council Ribbon Cutting Public Facility Water Rates Community Project Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault City to become stricter collecting utility payments Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 47° 5 PM 77° 6 PM 76° 7 PM 72° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.