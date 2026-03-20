Central Alabama Buffalo Riders will hold its fifth annual charity ride this weekend.
Multimedia Reporter
Now in its fifth year, the charity ride hosted by Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers and scheduled for March 21 will benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.
Samuel Bledsoe, founder of the annual charity ride, said the idea came from a group of his friends.
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