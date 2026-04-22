Featured Agricultural field day expands career knowledge Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Apr 22, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last Monday was a hands-on day for Horseshoe Bend School agriculture students. Through a grant awarded to Mountains to Marshes Environmental, the women-owned environmental consulting firm hosted a career field day for students. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?msFC:?8 C@E2E:@?D DEF56?ED G:D:E65 7:G6 DE2E:@?Di 3:C5D @7 AC6J[ 7@C6DECJ 2?5 7@C6DE >2?286>6?E[ H:=5=:76 3:@=@8J 2?5 4@?D6CG2E:@?[ D@:=D 2?5 H2E6C BF2=:EJ] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mwq$ D@A9@>@C6 2?5 uup G:46 AC6D:56?E #@D6 w@5?6EE :D 2 A@F=ECJ D4:6?46 DEF56?E 2?5 D2:5 E96 7:6=5 52J 82G6 96C 2 G:6H @7 5:776C6?E ;@3D D96 >:89E 36 :?E6C6DE65 :?] pD D96 :D DE:== 4@?D:56C:?8 42C66C @AE:@?D[ D96 D2:5 D96 :D ECJ:?8 E@ 82:? 6IA@DFC6 E@ E96 ;@3 >2C<6E 2?5 6IA2?5 96C <?@H=6586 @? 5:776C6?E 42C66C 7:6=5D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“uC@> W#2AE@C #:586X x =62C?65 2 =@E @7 DEF77 E92E H6 5@ E92E H6 5@ ?@E ?646DD2C:=J C62=:K6 H6 5@ 8@6D :?E@ 67764E H:E9 E96 C2AE@CD[” w@5?6EE D2:5] “$@>6 @7 E96 E9:?8D H6 AFE :?E@ @FC 92J 7:6=5D 2?5 DEF77 E@ 96=A 4@?EC@= E96 >:46[ x 5:5 ?@E C62=:K6 9@H >F49 :E H@F=5 24EF2==J 27764E E96 3:C5D 27E6C E96J 4@?DF>6 E96>]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|%| t?G:C@?>6?E2= >2?28:?8 5:C64E@C p>J v255J H2D :? 492C86 @7 E96 7@C6DECJ 2?5 7@C6DE >2?286>6?E DE2E:@?] $96 E2F89E DEF56?ED H92E 7@C6DE >2?286>6?E :D 2?5 42C66CD :? 7@C6DECJ] $96 2=D@ 6IA@D65 E96> E@ 86?6C2= =2?5 >2?286>6?E[ =6E E96> >62DFC6 EC66D 2?5 6?82865 E96 DEF56?ED :? DA64:6D :56?E:7:42E:@?] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“%96 8C2?E H6 92G6 :D E9C@F89 }2EFC2= #6D@FC46D r@?D6CG2E:@? $6CG:46[ H9:49 :D 2 56A2CE>6?E @7 E96 W&?:E65 $E2E6D s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6X[ 2?5 E96 AFCA@D6 @7 E96 8C2?E :D E@ 6IA@D6 DEF56?ED E@ 42C66CD :? 28C:4F=EFC2=[ ?2EFC2= C6D@FC46D 2?5 4@?D6CG2E:@?[” v255J D2:5] “(9:=6 E96 DEF56?ED >2J ?@E FD6 E9:D :? E96:C 6G6CJ52J =:76[ :E 8:G6D E96> E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D66 2 5:776C6?E A2E9] xE :D ;FDE 6IA@DFC6 E@ 5:776C6?E @AA@CEF?:E:6D] k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agriculture Career Fair Nature Hbs Horseshoe Bend School Birds Prey Forestry Forest Management Wildlife Biology Conservation Soils Water Quality Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BOE member to be selected next week Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day Ten Commandments law passes TCSO police reports April 5 & 6 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 53° 1 PM 79° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.