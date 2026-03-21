AHSAA announces winter, spring sport realignment TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Mar 21, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Friday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the realignment for winter and spring sports following the massive division that split public and private schools from one another.Realignment includes all winter sports (basketball, indoor track and field, bowling and wrestling) as well as spring sports (baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, tennis, golf and soccer). × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mx? 2 uC:52J 27E6C?@@? AC6DD C6=62D6[ E96 pw$pp r6?EC2= q@2C5 @7 r@?EC@= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 ?6H 2=:8?>6?ED 7@C 6249 DA@CE]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m“p=:8?>6?ED 7@C 72==[ H:?E6C 2?5 DAC:?8 DA@CED H6C6 32D65 @? E96 ?F>36C @7 D49@@=D 564=2C:?8 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 6249 DA@CE 7@C E96 FA4@>:?8 a_ae\af 2?5 a_af\ag D49@@= J62CD[” E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] “%96 rq~r A=2465 AF3=:4 D49@@=D :? D:I 4=2DD:7:42E:@?D[ 2?5 :?56A6?56?E D49@@=D H6C6 A=2465 :? EH@ 4=2DD:7:42E:@?D 7@C E96 ?6IE 4=2DD:7:42E:@? A6C:@5]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw6C6 :D 9@H D@>6 @7 E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ E62>D 72C65 :? E96 C62=:8?>6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu@C 3@JD 2?5 8:C=D 32D<6E32==[ r=2DD ap pC62 g H:== 4@?D:DE @7 r6?EC2= r@@D2[ #66=E@H?[ s256G:==6 2?5 %9@CD3J] %96 %:86CD >@G65 7C@> bp E@ ap[ 3FE 92G6 925 E96:C 72:C D92C6 @7 82>6D 36EH66? E96 r@F82CD 2?5 #636=D :? ?@?\2C62 4=2D96D] w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 H:== ?@H 36 2 A2CE @7 pC62 h[ 2=@?8 H:E9 #2?3FC?6[ {2?6EE 2?5 #2?5@=A9 r@F?EJ] q6?;2>:? #FDD6== H:== 2=D@ 86E 2 ?6H D=2E6[ >@G:?8 E@ r=2DD dp pC62 c[ 724:?8 @77 282:?DE #FDD6== r@F?EJ[ (6EF>A<2 2?5 $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? 3@JD HC6DE=:?8[ s256G:==6 2?5 #66=E@H? H:== 36 2 A2CE @7 E96 `p\bp #68:@? a 2=@?8 H:E9 q6F=29[ {@2492A@<2[ #2?3FC?6 2?5 (@@5=2?5] v:C=D HC6DE=:?8 H:== 36 D:>:=2C[ 3FE DA2? 24C@DD `p\cp] q6?;2>:? #FDD6== H:== A2CE:4:A2E6 :? #68:@? a[ H:E9 !2C< rC@DD:?8[ !6C4J yF=:2?[ !:<6 #@25[ #FDD6== r@F?EJ[ $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 2?5 (6EF>A<2]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? 3@JD 2?5 8:C=D 3@H=:?8[ w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 H:== 36 :? pC62 e[ H9:=6 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== H:== 36 :? pC62 b]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$AC:?8 DA@CED H:== 4@?D:DE @7 >F49 @7 E96 D2>6 7@C E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ E62>D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? D@7E32== 2?5 32D632==[ r6?EC2= r@@D2[ s256G:==6 2?5 #66=E@H? 282:? C6AC:D6 pC62 g[ H:E9 w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 :? pC62 h 2?5 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== :? pC62 c — H:E9 E96 C6>2:?:?8 E62>D 36:?8 E96 D2>6 2D E96 32D<6E32== E62>D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? @FE5@@C EC24< 2?5 7:6=5[ q6?;2>:? #FDD6==[ s256G:==6[ r@@D2[ w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 2?5 #66=E@H? H:== 4@>A6E6 :? E96:C C6DA64E:G6 4=2DD:7:42E:@? :? $64E:@? `] x? 8@=7[ q6?;2>:? #FDD6== H:== A=2J :? $64E:@? bj s256G:==6[ r@@D2 2?5 #66=E@H? :? $64E:@? a]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 C68:@?D 2?5 2C62D H:== 368:? 2E E96 DE2CE @7 E96 ?6IE DA@CED 42=6?52C J62C[ 7:CDE DE2CE:?8 H:E9 7@@E32== 2?5 G@==6J32== :? E96 u2==] k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ahsaa Realignment Classification Public Schools Private Schools Tallapoosa County TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 4 Dadeville residents arrested for drug trafficking Jackson’s Gap man arrested for trafficking meth Couple donates AED after life saved Coach of the Year: Meigs leads Generals to best finish in nearly 20 decades Risk 3 severe weather issued for Central Alabama Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 80° / 51° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 82° 4 PM 82° 5 PM 81° 6 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.