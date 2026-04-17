Another cabin complete at Frith Landing TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 17, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The third cabin at Camp ASCCA’s Frith Landing is complete. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmuC:E9 {2?5:?8[ 2 D>2==6C 42>A:?8 2C62 :?D:56 E96 8C@F?5D @7 r2>A p$rrp[ :D 86EE:?8 4=@D6C E@ 4@>A=6E:@? H:E9 E96 p=232>2 t=<D pDD@4:2E:@? r23:? ?@H 4@>A=6E6]k^AmkAm(96? 4@>A=6E65[ uC:E9 {2?5:?8 H:== 92G6 7:G6 @?6\365C@@> 423:?D[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2? #' A2C<[ H9:49 :D 2=C625J 4@?DECF4E65]k^Am kAm%9:D D>2==6C 42>A8C@F?5 :D 7@C 72>:=:6D @7 E96 42>A6CD[ r2>A p$rrp D@4:2= >65:2 2?5 >2C<6E:?8 DA64:2=:DE t=:D6 "F:?? D2:5 :? 2 AC6G:@FD :?E6CG:6H]k^AmkAm“%96 :562 369:?5 E96 42>A8C@F?5 :D E92E Wr2>A p$rrpX :D D@ 72C 7C@> 9@E6=D[” D96 D2:5] “~FC 42>A6CD DE2CE 2E 286 e 2?5 >2?J 92G6 ?6G6C 366? 2H2J 7C@> 9@>6]”k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? uC:E9 {2?5:?8[ G:D:E kDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6Qmk2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^42>A2D442]@C8Qm42>A2D442]@C8k^2mk^DA2?m]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Camp Ascca Frith Landing Cabin Rv Park Campground Family Accommodation TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next Statewide fire alert issued Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault ACPD police reports March 23-29 Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° 85° / 57° 4 PM 85° 5 PM 85° 6 PM 84° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.