Featured Top Story Answering the call: Fire Station 3 becomes a reality Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 25, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After four years of hard work and dedication to seeing the project through to the end, Alexander City Fire Department’s Station 3 is officially open.“It’s been a long time coming,” ACFD Capt. Jeff Brewer said. “Four years ago is when we first started planning this.” Buy Now Alexander City Fire Department chief Resse McAlister makes a speech before cutting the ribbon on Fire Station 3 on Tuesday afternoon. Lizi Arbogast / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%F6D52J 27E6C?@@?[ 7:C6 49:67 #66D6 |4p=:DE6C 7:?2==J 4FE E96 C:33@? @? $E2E:@? b] p=@?8 H:E9 >6>36CD @7 E96 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E[ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6[ >6>36CD @7 4:EJ 4@F?4:=[ 2 9@DE @7 @E96C 4:EJ 6>A=@J66D[ 72>:=:6D 2?5 7C:6?5D[ |4p=:DE6C H2D 8C2E67F= E96 DE2E:@? 7:?2==J 4@>A=6E6]k^AmkAm“xEVD 366? 2 3=6DD:?8[” |4p=:DE6C D2:5] “%96 4:EJ H@C<D D@ 8@@5 E@86E96C] (6VC6 H@C<:?8 E@H2C5D E96 36DE BF2=:EJ @7 =:76 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J]”k^AmkAm|6>36CD @7 3@E9 E96 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E 2?5 4:EJ 6>A=@J66D 6?565 FA 5@:?8 >@DE @7 E96 H@C< @? E96 7@C>6C C64J4=:?8 46?E6C 3F:=5:?8[ 27E6C 4@?DECF4E:@? 3:5D 42>6 :? E92E H6C6 >@C6 E92? E96 4:EJ 4@F=5 277@C5[ |4p=:DE6C D2:5]k^AmkAmqC6H6C D2:5 27E6C E96 4:EJ E@=5 E96 prus :E 4@F=5 92G6 E96 3F:=5:?8 7@C :ED E9:C5 DE2E:@?[ H@C< 3682?]k^AmkAm“(6 E@@< E96 @C:8:?2= 3F:=5:?8[ 4=62?65 :E @FE[” qC6H6C D2:5] “q66? H@C<:?8 @? :E 6G6C D:?46]”k^AmkAms6?D>@C6 H2D 92AAJ H:E9 E96 3F:=5:?8 2?5 E96 DE277 E92E >256 :E 92AA6?]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D @FEDE2?5:?8[” 96 D2:5] “p ?6H 7:C6 DE2E:@? E92E H2D 3F:=E 3J E96 DH62E[ 3=@@5 2?5 92?5D @7 E96 7:C6>6? E96>D6=G6D] %96 4:EJ 6>A=@J66D[ G@=F?E66CD H9@ 42>6 @FE[ H@C<65 27E6C 9@FCD E@ 3F:=5 2 DE2E:@? E@ D2G6 E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ D@>6 >@?6J 2?5 :>AC@G65 D6CG:46D] xEVD @FEDE2?5:?8]”k^AmkAm%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E p86?4J 5:C64E@C y2D@? |@C2? D2:5 2 DE2E:@? 92D 366? ?66565 :? E9:D 2C62 7@C 2 H9:=6] $E2E:@? b :D =@42E65 ?62C %9@>2D r] #FDD6== |F?:4:A2= p:CA@CE]k^AmkAm“xEVD >@C6 7:C6 AC@E64E:@?[BF:4<6C C6DA@?D6 E:>6D[” 96 D2:5] “(96C6 :EVD =@42E65[ 96C6 2E E96 2:CA@CE[ E92EVD 2 9F86[ 9F86 36?67:E … %96 EC2G6= E:>6 E@ 8@ E@ q:== }:49@=D W$E2E6 '6E6C2?D w@>6X :D C62= 4=@D6[ E96 9@DA:E2= :D C62= 4=@D6]”k^AmkAm|4p=:DE6C 925 <?@H? 7@C 2 H9:=6 E96C6 ?66565 E@ 36 2 7:C6 DE2E:@? :? E9:D 2C62 @7 p=6I r:EJ]k^AmkAm“(6 <?6H E92E H6 H6C6 D=@H @? E9:D D:56 @7 E@H?[” |4p=:DE6C D2:5] “~FC C6DA@?D6 H2D D=@H 3642FD6 @7 W&]$] w:89H2JX ag_ 2?5 H6VG6 2=H2JD <?@H? E92E]”k^AmkAm%96 7:C6 DE2E:@? H:== 2=D@ 96=A :?4C62D6 x$~ C2E:?8 H:E9:? E96 4:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |4p=:DE6C[ H9:49 5:C64E=J 27764ED 9@>6@H?6C’D :?DFC2?46 AC:46D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Station Alexander City Public Safety Community Ribbon Cutting Volunteers Firefighters Emergency Response Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Grandparent requests board review error Family searching for help after total loss Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° Mostly Cloudy84° / 71° 2 PM 84° 3 PM 84° 4 PM 84° 5 PM 83° 6 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.