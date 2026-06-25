After four years of hard work and dedication to seeing the project through to the end, Alexander City Fire Department’s Station 3 is officially open.

“It’s been a long time coming,” ACFD Capt. Jeff Brewer said. “Four years ago is when we first started planning this.”

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Alexander City Fire Department chief Resse McAlister makes a speech before cutting the ribbon on Fire Station 3 on Tuesday afternoon.