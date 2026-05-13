Several dozen William L. Radney Elementary School students took a figurative — and delicious — trip around the world this week.

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At Ronin Sushi the gifted student class from William L. Radney Elementary School learned how to eat with chopsticks and many tried sushi for the first time.

Radney’s gifted program students not only got to eat at four different ethnic restaurants Thursday, they also learned about the countries and cultures of each restaurant.