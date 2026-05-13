Cliff Williams / TPI First responders search the waters of Lake Martin at Chimney Rock after someone jumped off and didn’t resurface Wednesday afternoon.
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Cliff Williams / TPI First responders search the waters of Lake Martin at Chimney Rock after someone jumped off and didn’t resurface Wednesday afternoon. The body was recovered Wednesday evening.

The body of a 24-year-old man was recovered this evening from the waters of Lake Martin at Chimney Rock.

The 911 call came into dispatchers about 1:30 p.m. and soon first responders were on the scene.

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