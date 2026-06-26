Douglas Lamar Neighbors Jr.

Douglas Lamar Neighbors Jr.

Lamar Neighbors Jr. is no longer the Republican candidate for Elmore County coroner following his arrest Thursday on aggravated theft by deception.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the case and arrest are being handled through the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation. As of noon Friday, documents related to the arrest have not been posted in court records. Representatives with SBI said information should be forthcoming.