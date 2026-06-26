Lamar Neighbors Jr. is no longer the Republican candidate for Elmore County coroner following his arrest Thursday on aggravated theft by deception.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the case and arrest are being handled through the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation. As of noon Friday, documents related to the arrest have not been posted in court records. Representatives with SBI said information should be forthcoming.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&