Featured Body identified, death investigation continues in Millbrook Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 23, 2026 Jun 23, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now File / TPI The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences identified June 22 a human body pulled from a Millbrook lake on June 17 as Demetrius Bruce Zeigler, 58, of Coosada.The Millbrook Police Department originally announced the discovery June 19 seeking the public’s help in identifying the person. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“~G6C E96 4@FCD6 @7 E96 A2DE H66<6?5[ D6G6C2= 4:E:K6?D 5:5 4@>6 7@CH2C5 6IAC6DD:?8 4@?46C? H:E9 C682C5 E@ 2? :?5:G:5F2=[ H9@ 925 ?@E 366? D66? 7@C D@>6 E:>6[ E@ :?4=F56 2? :>>65:2E6 72>:=J >6>36C[” |:==3C@@< A@=:46 49:67 !]z] y@9?D@? D2:5] k^AmkAmx?G6DE:82E@CD 2C6 DE:== :?G6DE:82E:?8 E96 562E9]k^AmkAm“~G6C E96 H66<6?5 E96C6 92G6 366? 2 =@E @7 CF>@CD 2?5 DA64F=2E:@? H:E9 C682C5 E@ E96 :56?E:EJ @7 E96 G:4E:>[ E96 >2??6C @7 562E9 2?5 9@H 9:D C6>2:?D 42>6 E@ 36 H96C6 96 H2D =@42E65[” y@9?D@? D2:5] “%9:D 42D6[ H9:49 :D DE:== 4=2DD:7:65 2D 2 562E9 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ C6>2:?D 24E:G6] }@H E92E E96 G:4E:>’D :56?E:EJ 92D 366? 4@?7:C>65[ E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? H:== ?@H 36 7@4FD65 @? 2D46CE2:?:?8 E96 >2??6C @C 42FD6 @7 E96 G:4E:>’D 562E9]”k^AmkAm+6:8=6C’D E96? F?:56?E:7:65 3@5J H2D 7@F?5 :? 2 D>2== =2<6 @77 $2?5E@H? #@25] psu$ :D 2:5:?8 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E :? E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 7@C 42FD6 @7 562E9]k^AmkAm“pE E96 E:>6 @7 C64@G6CJ[ @77:46CD 2?5 56E64E:G6D H6C6 F?23=6 E@ @3D6CG6 2?J @3G:@FD D:8?D @C :?5:42E:@? E92E 7@F= A=2J H2D :?G@=G65[” y@9?D@? D2:5] k^AmkAm%96 |:==3C@@< !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E :D DE:== D66<:?8 E96 AF3=:4’D 2DD:DE2?46 :? E9:D 42D6] p?J@?6 E92E 92D 2?J :?7@C>2E:@? C682C5:?8 +6:8=6C :D 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E E96 |:==3C@@< !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2E bbc\agd\egba @C E96J >2J 4@?E24E 2 D64C6E H:E?6DD =:?6 2E bbc\agd\gd__]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Investigation Millbrook Millbrook Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Elmore County Schools investigating new hire following arrest New band director off and running at WHS Another 94 lots approved in Redland development West Elmore sewer project in question Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from June 11 to June 17 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Cloudy80° / 69° 12 PM 80° 1 PM 82° 2 PM 82° 3 PM 82° 4 PM 82° Online Poll Did you vote in the run-off election? You voted: No Yes Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.